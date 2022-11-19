Reid scores 16 as Gardner-Webb beats N.C. A&T 66-64

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Kareem Reid scored 16 points as Gardner-Webb beat N.C. A&T 66-64 on Saturday night.
The Aggies (1-3) were led by Demetric Horton, who recorded 15 points. Marcus Watson added 14 points, five assists and two blocks for N.C. A&T. Jeremy Robinson also had 11 points and six rebounds.
NEXT UP
Gardner-Webb’s next game is Saturday against North Carolina Central on the road. N.C. A&T visits Wofford on Sunday.
