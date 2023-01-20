Reilly leads Sacred Heart past Fairleigh Dickinson 92-85

TEANECK, N.J. — Joey Reilly’s 29 points helped Sacred Heart defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 92-85 on Friday night.
Demetre Roberts led the way for the Knights (12-9, 5-1) with 27 points and two steals. Fairleigh Dickinson also got 26 points from Grant Singleton. In addition, Joe Munden Jr. finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals. The loss snapped the Knights’ six-game winning streak.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Sunday. Sacred Heart visits Wagner and Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Stonehill.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.