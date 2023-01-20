Reilly leads Sacred Heart past Fairleigh Dickinson 92-85

Reilly added three steals for the Pioneers (11-10, 4-2 Northeast Conference). Nico Galette scored 16 points while going 8 of 12 from the field, and added seven rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Bryce Johnson shot 6 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding 11 rebounds.