Repeat performance as Oregon again beats UC Riverside 71-65

Kyle Owens made two foul shots to bring the Highlanders to within 41-37 with 14:58 before Oregon responded with a 13-2 run for a 54-39 lead with 10:05 left.

The Ducks also beat the Highlanders by the same score on Dec. 1, 2021.

The Ducks led by double digits for most of the remainder until the Highlanders used a 15-8 run to close within 68-65 with 23 seconds left. Oregon made 3 of 4 from the foul line to end it.