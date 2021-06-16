The Athletic, citing unidentified sources reported Wednesday the football program is being investigated for hosting high school prospects during the NCAA-imposed ban on in-person recruiting during the pandemic.
The NCAA shut down official visits to campus by high school prospects in all sports and banned coaches from taking recruiting trips for more than a year because of COVID-19. The so-called dead period was lifted by the NCAA in April and in-person recruiting restarted June 1.
Arizona State played only four games during what was already planned to be an abbreviated Pac-12 season last year. The Sun Devils had program-wide COVID-19 outbreak that forced the team to cancel three straight games. Coach Herm Edwards was among those who tested positive for the virus during last season.
