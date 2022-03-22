Paris led Chattanooga to a 27-8 mark and the Southern Conference regular season and tournament championships.

Paris, 47, was 87-71 with the Moccasins over the past five seasons. Before that, he was an assistant coach at Wisconsin, first under Bo Ryan and then Greg Gard.

Story continues below advertisement

Paris’ hiring brings a disjointed coaching search to an end. Gamecocks officials had targeted ex-Arizona coach Sean Miller, who returned to a previous position as Xavier’s coach. They had also looked at Murray State’s Matt McMahon, who was hired as LSU’s new coach on Monday, and the program’s all-time leading scorer in Wake Forest assistant coach BJ McKie.

___