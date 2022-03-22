Paris led Chattanooga to a 27-8 mark and the Southern Conference regular season and tournament championships.
Paris, 47, was 87-71 with the Moccasins over the past five seasons. Before that, he was an assistant coach at Wisconsin, first under Bo Ryan and then Greg Gard.
Paris’ hiring brings a disjointed coaching search to an end. Gamecocks officials had targeted ex-Arizona coach Sean Miller, who returned to a previous position as Xavier’s coach. They had also looked at Murray State’s Matt McMahon, who was hired as LSU’s new coach on Monday, and the program’s all-time leading scorer in Wake Forest assistant coach BJ McKie.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25