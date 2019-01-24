CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Nate Reuvers scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Wisconsin beat Illinois 72-60 on Wednesday night.

D’Mitrik Trice and Khalil Iverson added 16 and 12 points respectively for Wisconsin (13-6,5-3 Big Ten).

Giorgi Bezhanishvili scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Aaron Jordan added 10 points for Illinois (5-14,1-7).

The Badgers uncharacteristically turned the ball over five times in the first 3 minutes of the game, although the Illini were only able to convert one field goal during that time.

At the end of the half and Happ on the bench with two fouls, Illinois went on an 8-0 run to tie the game at 30. With a second left in the half, Trice heaved a shot from the top of the key and was fouled by Andres Feliz. Trice sank both shots with a tenth of a second on the clock to give Wisconsin a 32-30 lead at the midway point.

THE BIG PICTURE

The Badgers were coming off a 64-54 upset of then-No. 2 Michigan and the win against Illinois elevates them into the upper half of the conference.

Wisconsin has now won its last 14 games against Illinois, the longest current win streak in the Big Ten. Overall, Illinois leads the series 110-88 overall and 68-27 at home.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Hosts Northwestern on Saturday.

Illinois: Plays Maryland on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

