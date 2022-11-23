Reyna leads Campbell against Jacksonville after 27-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (2-1) at Campbell Fighting Camels (3-2)
Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Campbell -2; over/under is 125.5
BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hosts the Jacksonville Dolphins after Juan Reyna scored 27 points in Campbell’s 85-61 victory over the Kennesaw State Owls.
Campbell finished 9-4 at home last season while going 16-13 overall. The Fighting Camels averaged 13.9 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.
Jacksonville went 21-10 overall with a 6-10 record on the road a season ago. The Dolphins averaged 67.1 points per game last season, 30.3 in the paint, 14.0 off of turnovers and 7.0 on fast breaks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.