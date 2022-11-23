Reyna leads Campbell against Jacksonville after 27-point game

Campbell finished 9-4 at home last season while going 16-13 overall. The Fighting Camels averaged 13.9 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hosts the Jacksonville Dolphins after Juan Reyna scored 27 points in Campbell’s 85-61 victory over the Kennesaw State Owls.

Jacksonville went 21-10 overall with a 6-10 record on the road a season ago. The Dolphins averaged 67.1 points per game last season, 30.3 in the paint, 14.0 off of turnovers and 7.0 on fast breaks.