Reynolds and Saint Joseph's (PA) host Fairleigh Dickinson

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-6) at Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (3-3) Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph's (PA) hosts the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Erik Reynolds II scored 27 points in Saint Joseph's (PA)'s 85-80 overtime victory over the Pennsylvania Quakers. The Hawks are 2-0 on their home court. Saint Joseph's (PA) ranks fifth in the A-10 with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Rasheer Fleming averaging 3.0.

The Knights have gone 0-5 away from home. Fairleigh Dickinson is second in the NEC scoring 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Heru Bligen averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds is shooting 47.4% and averaging 19.8 points for the Hawks. Charlie Brown is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Demetre Roberts is shooting 37.9% and averaging 16.1 points for the Knights. Grant Singleton is averaging 15.3 points for Fairleigh Dickinson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

