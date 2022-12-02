Reynolds and Saint Joseph's (PA) host Fairleigh Dickinson

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-6) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (3-3)
The Knights have gone 0-5 away from home. Fairleigh Dickinson is second in the NEC scoring 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Heru Bligen averaging 6.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds is shooting 47.4% and averaging 19.8 points for the Hawks. Charlie Brown is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Saint Joseph’s (PA).
Demetre Roberts is shooting 37.9% and averaging 16.1 points for the Knights. Grant Singleton is averaging 15.3 points for Fairleigh Dickinson.
