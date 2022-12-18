Reynolds and Saint Joseph's (PA) host Sacred Heart

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-7) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (4-6) Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) takes on the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Erik Reynolds II scored 27 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 71-64 loss to the Villanova Wildcats. The Hawks have gone 3-2 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is seventh in the A-10 scoring 69.4 points while shooting 41.2% from the field.

The Pioneers are 3-5 on the road. Sacred Heart gives up 74.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds is shooting 46.2% and averaging 19.8 points for the Hawks. Charlie Brown is averaging 12.2 points for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Nico Galette is shooting 41.5% and averaging 16.0 points for the Pioneers. Raheem Solomon is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

