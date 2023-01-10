Reynolds and the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks host conference foe Duquesne

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Duquesne Dukes (12-5, 2-2 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-9, 0-3 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Dae Dae Grant and the Duquesne Dukes take on Erik Reynolds II and the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks in A-10 action. The Hawks are 5-3 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks eighth in the A-10 with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Rasheer Fleming averaging 1.8.

The Dukes are 2-2 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne leads the A-10 with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Austin Rotroff averaging 3.2.

The Hawks and Dukes face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds is averaging 18 points for the Hawks. Charlie Brown is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Rotroff is averaging 5.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Dukes. Grant is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article