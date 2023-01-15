Reynolds and the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks take on conference foe La Salle

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (7-10, 1-4 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-9, 2-2 A-10) Philadelphia; Monday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Khalil Brantley and the La Salle Explorers host Erik Reynolds II and the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks. The Explorers are 5-4 on their home court. La Salle is 2-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hawks are 1-4 in A-10 play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is fifth in the A-10 with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Rasheer Fleming averaging 1.9.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brantley is averaging 14.9 points and four assists for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Charlie Brown is shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 13.6 points and six rebounds. Reynolds is averaging 17.2 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

