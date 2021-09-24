Chase Cunningham threw for 379 yards and five touchdowns to five different receivers for the Blue Raiders (1-3, 0-2) in his first career start. The junior had entered with five career scoring passes and a 150-yard single-game best effort.
After four lead changes through the second and third quarters, Charlotte wrapped two touchdowns around a Middle Tennessee three-and-out to grab a 35-24 lead with 10:27 remaining, breaking the pattern of the two teams trading scores.
The scoring drives on consecutive possessions, plus Reynolds’ winner from the 1, swung momentum to the 49ers (3-1, 1-0).
Reed Blankenship was credited with 13 tackles, six solo, to become the all-time leading tackler for Middle Tennessee with 348 career tackles. He entered the game needing 10 to claim the 35-year old mark from Roosevelt Colvard (344, 1983-86).
