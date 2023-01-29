Reynolds leads Saint Joseph's over George Mason 79-76

FAIRFAX, Va. — Erik Reynolds II scored 30 points to lead Saint Joseph’s to a 79-76 victory over George Mason on Sunday.
Josh Oduro finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals for the Patriots (12-10, 4-5). Victor Bailey Jr. added 14 points and four assists. De’Von Cooper totaled 12 points, four assists and three steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Wednesday. Saint Joseph’s hosts Rhode Island, while George Mason hosts UMass.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.