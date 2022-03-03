Jones scored a season-high 26 points for the Bobcats (12-15, 7-12), who have lost five straight. Matt Balanc added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Kevin Marfo had seven rebounds.
The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Bobcats for the season. Monmouth defeated Quinnipiac 76-63 on Feb. 6.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com