RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Commonwealth University men's basketball coach Mike Rhoades has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him on the Rams' sideline through the 2026-27 season.Athletic director and vice president Ed McLaughlin made the announcement Thursday.Rhoades has compiled an 80-43 record in four years at VCU and led the Rams to the Atlantic 10 title in 2019 and NCAA Tournament berths in 2019 and 2021.