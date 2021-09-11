The first drive ended at the Rams’ 39 when Westley Neal Jr. tackled Braeden Zenelovic for a 10-yard loss on fourth-and-7 with 5:24 to play. The second was halted at midfield when Andre Blackett sacked Jeff Undercuffler for a loss of 8 yards on fourth-and-3 with 22 seconds left.
Rhode Island (2-0) led 13-7 at halftime after Coby Tippett returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown in the first minute of the second quarter.
Albany (0-2) regained the lead late in the third quarter when Karl Mofor’s 2-yard run capped an 11-play, 67-yard drive.
The Rams finished with 288 yards to 266 for Albany.
