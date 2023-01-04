Rhode Island faces conference rival Fordham

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fordham Rams (12-2, 0-1 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (4-9, 0-1 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rhode Island -2; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits Rhode Island in A-10 action Wednesday. The Rhode Island Rams have gone 3-4 in home games. Rhode Island gives up 68.4 points and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Fordham Rams are 0-1 in conference games. Fordham ranks fifth in the A-10 with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Abdou Tsimbila averaging 7.7.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Thomas is averaging five points and 3.1 assists for the Rhode Island Rams. Ishmael Leggett is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Darius Quisenberry is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Fordham Rams, while averaging 16.8 points and 3.2 assists. Khalid Moore is averaging 15.1 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rhode Island Rams: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Fordham Rams: 9-1, averaging 73.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

