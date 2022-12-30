Rhode Island faces Duquesne following Freeman's 21-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rhode Island Rams (4-8) at Duquesne Dukes (10-4, 0-1 A-10) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island takes on the Duquesne Dukes after Brayon Freeman scored 21 points in Rhode Island’s 75-66 loss to the Georgia State Panthers. The Dukes have gone 9-2 in home games. Duquesne is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Rams are 0-2 on the road. Rhode Island has a 3-8 record against opponents over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc. Jimmy Clark III is shooting 42.3% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

Ishmael Leggett is averaging 16.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Rams. Freeman is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article