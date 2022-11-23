Rhode Island faces Illinois State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Illinois State Redbirds (2-4) vs. Rhode Island Rams (1-4) George Town, Cayman Islands; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Rhode Island Rams play the Illinois State Redbirds in George Town, Cayman Islands. The Rams have a 1-4 record in non-conference play. Rhode Island ranks third in the A-10 with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Malik Martin averaging 2.6.

The Redbirds have a 2-4 record in non-conference play. Illinois State is sixth in the MVC with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Kendall Lewis averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ishmael Leggett is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Rams. Martin is averaging 8.0 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 33.3% for Rhode Island.

Darius Burford is averaging 12.7 points for the Redbirds. Lewis is averaging 12.5 points for Illinois State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article