Rhode Island faces Illinois State

Illinois State Redbirds (2-4) vs. Rhode Island Rams (1-4)
The Redbirds have a 2-4 record in non-conference play. Illinois State is sixth in the MVC with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Kendall Lewis averaging 3.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ishmael Leggett is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Rams. Martin is averaging 8.0 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 33.3% for Rhode Island.
Darius Burford is averaging 12.7 points for the Redbirds. Lewis is averaging 12.5 points for Illinois State.
