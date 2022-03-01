The Billikens have gone 10-6 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis leads the A-10 with 37.2 points per game in the paint led by Okoro averaging 7.9.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Makhi Mitchell is averaging 10 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Rams. Makhel Mitchell is averaging 6.4 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.
Okoro is averaging 10.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Billikens. Gibson Jimerson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 2-8, averaging 61.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.
Billikens: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.