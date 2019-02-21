Davidson (19-7, 10-3) vs. Rhode Island (12-13, 5-8)

Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson looks to extend Rhode Island’s conference losing streak to five games. Rhode Island’s last A10 win came against the Saint Louis Billikens 65-54 on Feb. 2. Davidson fell 74-73 at home to Dayton in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Rhode Island’s Cyril Langevine has averaged 14.2 points and 10.2 rebounds while Jeff Dowtin has put up 15.2 points. For the Wildcats, Jon Axel Gudmundsson has averaged 16.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists while Kellan Grady has put up 16 points and four rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Gudmundsson has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Davidson field goals over the last three games. Gudmundsson has accounted for 17 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Rhode Island is 0-6 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 12-7 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Davidson’s Luka Brajkovic has attempted 11 3-pointers and has connected on 36.4 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Rhode Island has attempted the second-most free throws among all A10 teams. The Rams have averaged 22.4 foul shots per game this season and 25 per game over their last three games.

