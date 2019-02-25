George Washington (8-19, 4-10) vs. Rhode Island (12-14, 5-9)

Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington looks to extend Rhode Island’s conference losing streak to six games. Rhode Island’s last A10 win came against the Saint Louis Billikens 65-54 on Feb. 2. George Washington fell 85-57 at VCU on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERS: Rhode Island’s Cyril Langevine has averaged 14.2 points and 10.3 rebounds while Jeff Dowtin has put up 15.1 points. For the Colonials, DJ Williams has averaged 15 points and 4.8 rebounds while Justin Mazzulla has put up 9.1 points and 4.4 rebounds.

DOMINANT DJ: Williams has connected on 33.3 percent of the 84 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 67 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Rams are 0-7 when they allow at least 75 points and 12-7 when they hold opponents to anything below 75. The Colonials are 0-17 when allowing 69 or more points and 8-2 on the season, otherwise.

BEHIND THE ARC: George Washington’s Maceo Jack has attempted 146 3-pointers and connected on 37.7 percent of them, and is 17 for 26 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rhode Island has attempted the second-most free throws among all A10 teams. The Rams have averaged 22.4 foul shots per game this season and 26 per game over their last three games.

