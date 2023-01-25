Rhode Island plays Dayton following Freeman's 25-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dayton Flyers (13-7, 5-2 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (6-13, 2-5 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rhode Island -9; over/under is 130 BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts the Dayton Flyers after Brayon Freeman scored 25 points in Rhode Island’s 79-72 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Rams are 5-5 on their home court. Rhode Island has a 5-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Flyers are 5-2 against A-10 opponents. Dayton ranks fourth in the A-10 with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Toumani Camara averaging 9.0.

The Rams and Flyers square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Martin is averaging 7.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Rams. Ishmael Leggett is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Mustapha Amzil is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, while averaging 10.5 points and 5.2 rebounds. Daron Holmes is shooting 58.6% and averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Flyers: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

