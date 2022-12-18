Rhode Island plays Georgia State following overtime win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rhode Island Rams (4-7) at Georgia State Panthers (5-5) Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia State -2; over/under is 127.5 BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island visits the Georgia State Panthers followingRhode Island’s 77-75 overtime win over the UMass-Lowell River Hawks. The Panthers have gone 5-3 at home. Georgia State is ninth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 32.5 rebounds. Ja’Heim Hudson paces the Panthers with 8.9 boards.

The Rams have gone 0-1 away from home. Rhode Island is fourth in the A-10 with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Malik Martin averaging 2.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwon Odom is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.8 points for the Panthers. Evan Johnson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Georgia State.

Ishmael Leggett is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 17.2 points and 6.1 rebounds. Brayon Freeman is shooting 37.1% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games for Rhode Island.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article