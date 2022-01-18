The Explorers have gone 1-3 against A-10 opponents. La Salle has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Sheppard is shooting 40.8% and averaging 12.7 points for the Rams. Mitchell is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.
Clifton Moore is averaging 11.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.
Explorers: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.
___
