FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Golden has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Richmond field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 19 field goals and 15 assists in those games.
ASSIST RATIOS: These teams have roughly the same ratio of assists to field goals. Richmond has an assist on 47 of 83 field goals (56.6 percent) across its previous three outings while Rhode Island has assists on 43 of 76 field goals (56.6 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Richmond has committed a turnover on just 16.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all A10 teams. The Spiders have turned the ball over only 11.3 times per game this season and just 8.3 times per game over their last three games.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.