Rhode Island takes on Army, aims to halt 3-game slide

Army Black Knights (5-5) at Rhode Island Rams (2-7) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island comes into the matchup against Army as losers of three straight games. The Rams are 1-4 on their home court. Rhode Island is 1-7 against opponents with a winning record. The Black Knights are 1-1 in road games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ishmael Leggett is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 17.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Brayon Freeman is shooting 37.3% and averaging 12.9 points for Rhode Island.

Chris Mann is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Black Knights. Jalen Rucker is averaging 14.2 points and 4.3 rebounds for Army.

