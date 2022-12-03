Rhode Island takes on Providence after Freeman's 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Providence Friars (5-3) at Rhode Island Rams (2-5) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rhode Island -5.5; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island faces the Providence Friars after Brayon Freeman scored 21 points in Rhode Island’s 53-49 loss to the Boston College Eagles. The Rams have gone 1-2 in home games. Rhode Island is 2-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Friars are 0-1 on the road. Providence ranks seventh in the Big East shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ishmael Leggett is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 18.3 points, six rebounds and 3.3 assists. Freeman is shooting 35.5% and averaging 12.5 points for Rhode Island.

Bryce Hopkins is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Friars. Devin Carter is averaging 11.3 points and 4.6 rebounds for Providence.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article