Rhode Island takes on Providence after Freeman's 21-point game

Providence Friars (5-3) at Rhode Island Rams (2-5)
The Friars are 0-1 on the road. Providence ranks seventh in the Big East shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ishmael Leggett is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 18.3 points, six rebounds and 3.3 assists. Freeman is shooting 35.5% and averaging 12.5 points for Rhode Island.
Bryce Hopkins is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Friars. Devin Carter is averaging 11.3 points and 4.6 rebounds for Providence.
