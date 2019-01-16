KINGSTON, R.I. — Fatts Russell and Tyrese Martin scored 18 points apiece and Rhode Island beat St. Bonaventure 75-63 on Wednesday night.

Cyril Langevine added 14 with eight rebounds, Jeff Dowtin scored 12 and the Rams (9-7, 2-2 Atlantic 10) outscored the Bonnies 34-24 in the paint and outshot them 54 percent to 39 percent.

The Bonnies closed to 41-35 on Courtney Stockard’s layup, but Langevine’s 3-point play put the Rams up by 11 with 9:10 left as St. Bonaventure got into foul trouble. Dana Tate’s desperation 3-pointer as the shot clock expired gave the Rams a 13-point lead, 63-50, with 3:49 left.

The Rams took their first lead, 21-18, on Martin’s 3-pointer and scored 13 unanswered points for a 34-20 halftime lead.

LaDarien Griffin scored 17 points for the Bonnies (6-11, 2-2), who saw their two-game win streak end. Stockard and Dominick Welch scored 12 apiece and Kyle Lofton added 10.

