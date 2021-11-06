Hill’s fourth score, a 2-yard run that capped an 80-yard drive, and Jaylen Smith’s 72-yard burst in the in the third quarter broke the game open as the Rams (6-3) went up 35-16.
Hill was 11 of 20 for 169 yards and ran for 32 more. Jaylen Smith had 16 carries for 111 yards. Joey Kenny and Ed Lee had receiving touchdowns.
Ellis Merriweather carried the ball 30 times for 118 yards with a touchdown for the Minutemen (1-8). Tyler Lytle threw for a touchdown and ran for one.
___
