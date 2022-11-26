Rhode Island visits Boston College following Freeman's 21-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rhode Island Rams (2-4) at Boston College Eagles (4-2) Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island visits the Boston College Eagles after Brayon Freeman scored 21 points in Rhode Island’s 57-44 victory against the Illinois State Redbirds. The Eagles have gone 2-1 in home games. Boston College has a 4-2 record against teams over .500.

The Rams are 0-0 on the road. Rhode Island ranks ninth in the A-10 scoring 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Ishmael Leggett averaging 6.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makai Ashton-Langford is scoring 13.2 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Eagles. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 10.8 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 37.3% for Boston College.

Leggett is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Rams. Freeman is averaging 10.8 points and 2.6 rebounds for Rhode Island.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

