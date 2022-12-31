Rhode Island visits Duquesne after Freeman's 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rhode Island Rams (4-8) at Duquesne Dukes (10-4, 0-1 A-10) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duquesne -9; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island visits the Duquesne Dukes after Brayon Freeman scored 21 points in Rhode Island’s 75-66 loss to the Georgia State Panthers.

The Dukes have gone 9-2 at home. Duquesne is seventh in the A-10 with 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Tre Williams averaging 6.0.

The Rams are 0-2 on the road. Rhode Island is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is scoring 17.2 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 11.6 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the past 10 games for Duquesne.

Ishmael Leggett is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 16.2 points and 5.8 rebounds. Freeman is shooting 37.2% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

