Rhode Island visits Georgia State following overtime win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rhode Island Rams (4-7) at Georgia State Panthers (5-5) Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island visits the Georgia State Panthers after the Rams took down the UMass-Lowell River Hawks 77-75 in overtime. The Panthers are 5-3 in home games. Georgia State ranks ninth in the Sun Belt with 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Ja’Heim Hudson averaging 11.3.

The Rams are 0-1 on the road. Rhode Island ranks fourth in the A-10 with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Malik Martin averaging 2.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwon Odom is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Hudson is averaging 11.0 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 47.8% for Georgia State.

Sebastian Thomas is averaging 4.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Rams. Ishmael Leggett is averaging 17.2 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 46.1% over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article