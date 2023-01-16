Rhode Island visits Richmond on 6-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rhode Island Rams (6-11, 2-3 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (10-8, 3-2 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island visits Richmond looking to stop its six-game road slide. The Spiders are 8-1 on their home court. Richmond is third in the A-10 in team defense, allowing 64.9 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

The Rams have gone 2-3 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spiders and Rams meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Burton is averaging 19.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Spiders. Jason Nelson is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Ishmael Leggett is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Rams. Brayon Freeman is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

