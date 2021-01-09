The victory gave Kevin Willard his 100th Big East win, including conference and tournament games.
Sandro Mamukelashvili had 15 points and eight rebounds for Seton Hall (9-5, 6-2 Big East Conference). Cale added 11 points. Tyrese Samuel had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Javon Freeman-Liberty had 22 points for the Blue Demons (1-3, 0-3). Nick Ongenda added 10 points. Romeo Weems had eight rebounds.
