Rhys Plumlee helps UCF to 40-14 win over Florida Atlantic

BOCA RATON, Fla. — John Rhys Plumlee passed for 339 yards and a touchdown and ran for 121 yards and two more scores to help UCF rally from an early deficit and beat Florida Atlantic 40-14 Saturday night.

Plumlee completed 25 of 36 passes and scored on runs of 7 and 5 yards, the latter of which gave UCF (2-1) its first lead at 16-14 midway through the second quarter. His 20-yard TD pass to Javon Baker capped the scoring with 7 minutes to play.