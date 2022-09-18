Rhys Plumlee helps UCF to 40-14 win over Florida Atlantic

BOCA RATON, Fla. — John Rhys Plumlee passed for 339 yards and a touchdown and ran for 121 yards and two more scores to help UCF rally from an early deficit and beat Florida Atlantic 40-14 Saturday night.
Baker finished with seven receptions for 83 yards and Alec Holler added 115 yards on three catches for the Knights. Isaiah Bowser and RJ Harvey scored on third-quarter touchdown runs of 3 and 1 yards, respectively, to make it 30-14 heading into the fourth.
Zuberi Mobley, who finished with 10 carries for 83 yards, gave FAU (2-2) a 7-0 lead when he scored on a 15-yard run just 2 minutes into the game and N’Kosi Perry threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to LaJohntay Wester that made it 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.
