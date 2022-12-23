Rice, Bucknell Bison to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bucknell Bison (7-5) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Friday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -19.5; over/under is 131.5 BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents Rutgers and Bucknell take the court. The Scarlet Knights are 7-1 on their home court. Rutgers averages 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 15.8 points per game.

The Bison are 1-4 on the road. Bucknell is sixth in the Patriot with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Andre Screen averaging 1.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Spencer is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 12.7 points, 3.5 assists and 2.7 steals. Clifford Omoruyi is shooting 51.6% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Rutgers.

Xander Rice is averaging 16.2 points and 4.3 assists for the Bison. Alex Timmerman is averaging 11.2 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

