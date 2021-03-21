The Racers (4-0, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference) led 14-10 at halftime and 21-13 at the end of three quarters. But starting at the end of third, Rice helped orchestrate a seven-play, 76-yard drive that resulted in his 22-yard scoring pass to Malik Honeycutt with 12:13 left. Rice accounted for 50 yards through the air and on the ground including a five-yard scamper for a first down.
Murray State’s defense sealed it when on the Tigers’ (1-3, 1-3) following drive Marvin Pierre came up with a 41-yard pick-6 of Isaiah Green for a 35-13 lead.
Green threw for 202 yards on 15-of-29 passing while Devon Starling ran for 149 yards on 19 carries for Tennessee State.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.