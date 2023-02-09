Rice faces Florida Atlantic, seeks to stop 3-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rice Owls (15-8, 6-6 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (22-2, 12-1 C-USA) Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida Atlantic -13.5; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: Rice comes into the matchup against Florida Atlantic after losing three games in a row. The Florida Atlantic Owls are 13-0 in home games. Florida Atlantic is third in C-USA in team defense, giving up 64.0 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Rice Owls are 6-6 in C-USA play. Rice ranks fifth in C-USA scoring 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Max Fiedler averaging 9.8.

The Florida Atlantic Owls and Rice Owls meet Thursday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Boyd is averaging 9.3 points for the Florida Atlantic Owls. Johnell Davis is averaging 12.1 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Advertisement

Quincy Olivari is averaging 18.9 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Rice Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Florida Atlantic Owls: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Rice Owls: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article