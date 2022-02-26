Rice shot 11 for 13 from the foul line.
Bucknell (8-22, 5-13 Patriot League) totaled 52 second-half points, a season high for the team.
Javante McCoy had 23 points for the Terriers (20-11, 11-7). Sukhmail Mathon added 17 points and 13 rebounds. Walter Whyte had 13 points.
The Bison evened the season series against the Terriers. Boston University defeated Bucknell 63-61 on Jan. 1.
