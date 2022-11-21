Rice hosts Houston Baptist following Evee's 31-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Houston Baptist Huskies (1-4) at Rice Owls (3-2, 0-1 C-USA) Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rice -14.5; over/under is 153.5 BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts the Houston Baptist Huskies after Travis Evee scored 31 points in Rice’s 96-88 win against the Western Michigan Broncos. The Owls are 3-0 on their home court. Rice allows 78.8 points and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The Huskies are 0-2 on the road. Houston Baptist has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evee is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Owls. Quincy Olivari is averaging 12.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 42.3% for Rice.

Bonke Maring is averaging 15.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Huskies. Brycen Long is averaging 14.4 points for Houston Baptist.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article