Rice hosts Medor and UTSA

UTSA Roadrunners (7-19, 1-14 C-USA) at Rice Owls (16-9, 7-7 C-USA) Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA visits the Rice Owls after Japhet Medor scored 20 points in UTSA's 77-66 loss to the UTEP Miners. The Owls have gone 10-4 in home games. Rice is 7- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Roadrunners are 1-14 in C-USA play. UTSA ranks ninth in C-USA shooting 32.9% from deep. Azavier Johnson paces the Roadrunners shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quincy Olivari is scoring 19.6 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Owls. Travis Evee is averaging 15.2 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 38.6% over the past 10 games for Rice.

John Buggs III is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 10 points. Jacob Germany is averaging 11.6 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Roadrunners: 0-10, averaging 64.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

