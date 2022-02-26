The Owls have gone 9-5 in home games. Rice is sixth in C-USA in rebounding with 33.0 rebounds. Max Fiedler leads the Owls with 7.5 boards.
The Golden Eagles are 1-14 in C-USA play. Southern Miss is sixth in C-USA with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Stevenson averaging 6.2.
The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Owls won the last matchup 76-62 on Jan. 29. Pierre scored 17 points points to help lead the Owls to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Fiedler is averaging 9.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Owls. Pierre is averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games for Rice.
Jaron Pierre, Jr. is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 10 points. Stevenson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.
LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 75.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.
Golden Eagles: 0-10, averaging 71.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.