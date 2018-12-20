SPOKANE, Wash. — Zykera Rice scored 16 points, Jenn Wirth a career night off the bench and No. 21 Gonzaga cruised to an 88-51 win over regional rival Idaho on Thursday night for its seventh straight win.

Wirth matched her career-high with 12 points and had career highs of 10 rebounds and four blocked shots. Chandler Smith and Jessie Loera added 11 points each for Gonzaga (11-1) and Katie Campbell scored 10.

The Bulldogs held Idaho to 2-of-15 shooting in the first quarter and raced to a 21-4 lead. It was 44-19 at the half and Gonzaga rolled to its sixth straight win in the series, good for a 16-15 lead.

Mikayla Ferenz led the Vandals (3-6) with 14 points and Gina Marxen scored 10, sinkng a half-court bank at the third-quarter buzzer. Taylor Pierce, who averages 15 points, was held to 3 on 1-of-9 shooting. Ferenz, who averages 22, was 6 of 17 as the Vandals shot 29 percent, including 7 of 33 from 3-point range. They were also outrebounded by 20, outscored by 10 at the foul line and had 20 turnovers that cost them 26 points.

