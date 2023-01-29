Rice leads No. 10 Texas against No. 17 Baylor after 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Baylor Bears (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (17-4, 6-2 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Texas takes on the No. 17 Baylor Bears after Jabari Rice scored 21 points in Texas’ 82-71 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. The Longhorns have gone 12-1 in home games. Texas leads the Big 12 averaging 80.0 points and is shooting 48.1%.

The Bears have gone 5-3 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor ranks second in the Big 12 with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Bridges averaging 2.5.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr is averaging 17.3 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Longhorns. Timmy Allen is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Keyonte George is scoring 17.2 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 13.7 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 40.6% over the past 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

