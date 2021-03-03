Levi made a 3 to start the half, but McCants followed with a layup off Henry’s miss and New Mexico State (8-7, 5-6 Western Athletic Conference) led by double digits the rest of the way.
Roberts scored 12 and McCants 10 for the Aggies.
Jeff Otchere scored 11 points for the Vaqueros (9-7, 2-3).
