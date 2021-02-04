RAMPING IT UP: The Golden Eagles have scored 76.6 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 58 per game they managed against non-conference foes.FIELD GOALS FOR FIEDLER: Across 18 games this season, Rice’s Fiedler has shot 68.4 percent.
SLIPPING AT 70: Southern Miss is 0-6 when it allows at least 70 points and 7-4 when it holds opponents to less than 70.
BEHIND THE ARC: Rice’s Olivari has attempted 117 3-pointers and connected on 44.4 percent of them, and is 8 for 22 over his last five games.
DID YOU KNOW: Rice has made 10.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among CUSA teams. The Owls have made only 8.2 3-pointers per game over their five-game losing streak, however.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.