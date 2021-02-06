TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Golden Eagles have scored 75.3 points per game against CUSA opponents so far, an improvement from the 58 per game they put up against non-conference foes.FIELD GOALS FOR FIEDLER: In 19 games this season, Rice’s Fiedler has shot 68.8 percent.
SLIPPING AT 70: Southern Miss is 0-7 when it allows at least 70 points and 7-4 when it holds opponents to less than 70.
PERFECT WHEN: Rice is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 12 offensive rebounds. The Owls are 6-8 this season when they fail to reach that mark.
DID YOU KNOW: Rice as a team has made 10.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-best among Division I teams.
