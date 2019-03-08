Charlotte (7-21, 4-13) vs. Rice (13-17, 8-9)

Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Charlotte. In its last five wins against the 49ers, Rice has won by an average of 12 points. Charlotte’s last win in the series came on March 9, 2016, a 79-69 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: The explosive Jon Davis is averaging 21.5 points and 4.3 rebounds to lead the way for the 49ers. Malik Martin is also a key contributor, putting up 9.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Owls have been led by Robert Martin, who is averaging 11.9 points and 6.4 rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Davis has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Charlotte field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 33 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 65: Charlotte is 0-18 when it allows at least 65 points and 7-3 when it holds opponents to less than 65.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Owls have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the 49ers. Rice has an assist on 41 of 76 field goals (53.9 percent) across its previous three matchups while Charlotte has assists on 36 of 70 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice has attempted the second-most free throws among all CUSA teams. The Owls have averaged 22.7 free throws per game this season and 27 per game over their last three games.

