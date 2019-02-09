PORTLAND, Ore. — Zykera Rice had 14 points and Laura Stockton scored 13 to help No. 13 Gonzaga beat Portland 93-62 Saturday night and extend its win streak to six games.

Jill Townsend added 12 points while Katie Campbell and Louise Forsyth each scored 11 points for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs (22-2, 11-1 West Coast Conference) shot a season-high 60.3 percent from the field, including 20 of 29 (71.4 percent) in the second half.

Julie Spencer hit a jumper to give the Pilots (10-13, 2-10) a 10-4 lead but they missed their next nine shots and scored just one point over the next nine minutes, 40 seconds as Gonzaga used a 19-1 run to make it 23-11 early in the second quarter. Maddie Muhlheim hit a 3-pointer that trimmed Portland’s deficit to nine points with 3:13 left in the first half but Rice answered with a jumper to spark a 10-2 run that made it 40-23 at the break and GU led by at least 14 the rest of the way.

Haylee Andrews led Portland with 17 points and Muhlheim scored 13.

Jessie Loera had a career-high 10 of Gonzaga’s 25 assists on 35 baskets. Ten different Bulldogs scored two points or more and nine had at least one assist.

